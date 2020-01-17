Man spends two years in prison for stealing kitchen utensils

A Magistrate Court in Isolo sentenced a 41-year-old man, Tunde Taiwo, to two years in prison for stealing kitchen rentals from two different people and selling them to an unsuspecting buyer.

Taiwo allegedly went to one of Ms. Christiana Ikelu’s stores at No. 7 Chief Dotun Street, Ago Okota, who allegedly pretended to rent kitchen utensils with the intention of stealing them.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Oje Uagbale, Taiwo stole 7 dozen chairs at N180 each worth N126,000, a gas bottle worth N13,000, 2 large cooking pots worth N70,000 and one burner, N30,000 totaled to N239,000, properties of Mrs. Christiana Ikelu.

He added that the culprit had also visited a shop of Mrs. Joke Fashola at No. 11 Ayeomere Street, Ikotun and stole 2 pots worth 50,000 N, 1 size 35 pot worth 20,000 N , a 12.5 kg gas cylinder worth N12,000, two serving trays worth 4,000 N and a regulator worth 8,000 N for a total of 110,000 N.

Uagbale explained, “When he arrived at Ms. Ikelu’s store, he met his son while Ms. Ikelu was in church. He then called her to say that it was his client who gave him the name Deji, telling him that he wanted to rent these items. So she ordered her son to release the items for only paying N4,000.

“After a few days, he refused to return the items and also refused to take his phone. Then Ms. Christiana Ikelu reported to the Ago Okota police station that a person who claimed to be her client who gave his name as Deji instead of Tunde met her son in her shop and she ordered him to deliver the items to him by telephone.

“The police then found him with his phone number and eventually found him and arrested him in the Ojo district of Lagos.

“On the day of her arrest, another complainant, Ms. Joke Fashola, also came to report the same person for stealing similar items from her store.”

During the interrogation, Taiwo admitted that he actually stole the items and sold them to a Shefiu Mohammed, who was also arrested and charged in court.

Muhammed told the court that he bought the items from Taiwo who claimed to be their owner, adding that he sold them to various people he could not identify.

Having been satisfied that Mohammed had purchased the goods in good faith from Taiwo when he listed the exact number of items that the owners said had been stolen contrary to what Taiwo, the presiding magistrate, claimed, AO Teluwo dismissed him .

However, he sentenced Taiwo to two years’ imprisonment without the possibility of a fine.