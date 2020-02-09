Man shot, killed by stepdaughter’s boyfriend in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning.

The man, identified as Raul Santos, was shot by relatives of his stepdaughter after an argument, according to relatives.

“My stepfather and my sister’s boyfriend started fighting,” said Ivan, the victim’s stepson. “My stepfather was shot.”

The shooting took place along the 3100 block of the 13th street of the southwest.

According to Ivan, Darwin’s boyfriend, his friend, argued with Santos about the young child of the couple.

“My stepfather, he loves my sister’s daughter. She is 7 years old,” said Ivan. “Darwin usually hits her every day. That’s when my stepfather gets angry. He starts fighting him.”

Things became hot during the argument and it became physical.

“They started beating each other,” said Ivan. “My sister’s boyfriend, he went to the car and grabbed the gun and he started shooting.”

The police are still looking for the shooter.

