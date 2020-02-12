Man sentenced to death for stealing iPhone 6

In a DAILY POST report, a young Nigerian was sentenced to death for stealing iPhone 6.

The verdict was pronounced by a Supreme Court of the Ogun State in Isabo, Abeokuta.

The young man who was sentenced to the sentence is identified as Olumide Adekanbi. According to reports, he had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy and armed robbery.

According to the report, he committed the crime in the Saraki-Adigbe area of ​​Abeokuta in 2016, and prosecutor Owolabi Akinola informed the court that the convict committed the crime at around 4:00 p.m. on the day.

However, his other accomplices are on the run when they eliminated a laptop, iPad, and iPhone 6.

The stolen items were later recovered from Adekanbi and it turned out that he kept them in a village.

One of the victims identified as Abowaba Salmon told the court that while attempting to escape, Adekanbi slapped an offensive weapon on the head and dropped the convict’s cell phone while fighting the robbers.

The police reportedly tracked and arrested him on his cell phone.

The presiding judge, Justice Rotimi Balogun, said in his verdict that the prosecutor had unequivocally proven that the convicted man had actually committed the crime because he had never denied having stolen the victims.

He was found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging.

Source: www.ghgossip.com