OWOSSO, MI (WNEM) – What would you do if you found $ 43,000 in a piece of furniture that you bought in a thrift store?

It happened to a Michigan man, and he decided to return all the money.

Howard Kirby enjoys shopping at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso, about 30 miles west of Flint.

He bought a sofa in the store in December for his man cave, but this weekend he made a shocking discovery. The sofa was filled with thousands of dollars in cash.

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I am not dreaming or something,” he said.

Kerby said he had the beanbag for a few weeks before noticing that he was uncomfortable. It was then that her daughter decided to open it.

“It was then that she started removing it,” said Kirby.

A total of $ 43,170 was found in the Ottoman cushion.

Kerby said he didn’t feel good about keeping the money. So he contacted the store to find out who had donated the sofa.

It turns out that it was Kim Fauth-Newberry. The sofa originally belonged to her grandfather, who died last year.

“It’s just crazy,” said Fauth-Newberry.

On January 16, the ReStore held a big surprise for Fauth-Newberry to return every penny found in the cushion.

“It’s completely awesome,” she said.

Kirby said a lawyer had told him that he had no legal obligation to return the money, but he believed he should do so for moral reasons.

It’s something Rick Merling, the director of ReStore, finds comforting.

“To me, he’s someone who, despite what he’s going through – and despite his own needs – says” I’m just going to do the right thing, “said Merling.

Kirby said he could have used the money – he really needs a new roof – but he feels better knowing that the money is in legitimate hands.

“I always thought,” What would I do if this happened? “Now I know, and it feels good,” said Kirby.

