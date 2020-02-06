Man puts a fully electric stove in a refrigerator to ‘store food scraps’

In a strange incident, a man put the electric stove in the fridge after his wife asked him to keep some leftovers in the fridge.

The woman, named Cierra Wilder, also posted the photo of the stove in the fridge on Twittter and wrote that she asked her husband, named Kyle, to put the chili she had cooked the other night in the fridge because she was too tired .

What is it like to live with a man, you ask …… ?? Yesterday I asked Kyle to put the chili (I made it in the boarding pot) in the fridge because I was too tired to do it. He said yes. I wake up the next morning UNTIL THIS LMAO I CAN’T MAKE THIS PEOPLE !!!!! pic.twitter.com/SwjSQts8oI

– Cierra Wilder (@cierra___dw) 2 February 2020

“What is it like to live with a man you ask … The other night I asked Kyle to put the chili (I made it in the boarding pot) in the fridge because I was too tired to do it. He said yes, “tweeted Kyle.

The photo shared by the woman showed the cable of the electric stove hanging from the fridge.

Many women who responded to the woman’s tweet identified with the situation. They even wrote that they would not be surprised if their husband had done the same. Model Christine Teigen was also one of the women who commented on Wilder’s post. Tagging her husband John Legend, Teigen wrote he was.

A woman who shared her experience said her husband didn’t even take the spoon off the top. Another woman, who responded to the post, said that men should be explained everything in detail.

I swear my husband has done this several times with the crockpot. WTF is wrong with men.

– Heeey, it’s Franklin (@thefrankiezoe) February 4, 2020

A Twitter user wrote that she was showing the photo to her husband and he said Kyle was right.

My husband put our gallon of chocolate milk IN THE CARD

– myriah💋 (@missmyyruhh) 4 February 2020

On the other hand, many men defended Wilder’s husband and said he did exactly what she asked him to do.

What’s the problem?

– Skylar (@MahoneySky) 3 February 2020

He did what you asked and he wasted no dishes. He certainly thought ahead ✊🏾

– Landon (@itsLandB) 4 February 2020

