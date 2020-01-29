Man pleads guilty to murder in Bedford County and sentenced to 48 years in prison

BEDFORD, Virginia (WFXR) – A man accused of the 2018 murder of a man from Bedford County pleaded guilty today and was sentenced to almost half a century behind bars.

Trevor McIntosh was arrested in connection with the murder and theft of Aaron Brumfield in 2018. Law enforcement personnel received a call from 1034 River Oak Drive in Forest before midnight September 7, 2018, by a man who told police that her roommate had been gunned down. Brumfield, 22, was found with multiple gunshots to the body. A witness said that three people entered the house and that shots were fired, with some shots hitting Brumfield.

McIntosh, along with Robert Goodman and Tevante Pannell, were arrested and charged with the death of Brumfield.

At Tuesday’s plea hearing, McIntosh pleaded guilty to robbery and murder in the commission of robbery. He was sentenced to 43 concurrent years on both counts. McIntosh was sentenced to an additional five years for possession of a firearm by a violent convict, for a total of 48 years in prison.

Goodman and Pannell are scheduled to appear in court on similar charges later this year.

