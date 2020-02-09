Man on police network for burning his son with hot aluminum over missing fish

Police in Ogun state said they arrested a Sikiru Idowu on Friday for allegedly abusing his five-year-old son Segun Sikiru.

The man was accused of “seriously harming his son’s body by claiming the little boy stole a fish”.

He is said to have “set an aluminum plate on fire and when the plate was scorching hot, he forcibly put the boy on it and burned his buttocks.”

Sikiru was also accused of using the same plate to burn his fingers and part of his mouth.

DAILY POST learned that the little boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ogun police spokesman DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed on Sunday that the suspect was residing in Itowo, in the Oke Sopen area of ​​Ijebu Igbo.

Oyeyemi said Sikiru was arrested by the Igbo division police in Ijebu when members of the public said that he would kill the boy.

“Based on the information, Ijebu Igbo Division data protection officer SP Kazeem Solotan quickly mobilized his investigators to the area where the suspect was arrested,” said Oyeyemi.