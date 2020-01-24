A Romanian man caught opening Irish bank accounts using false documents during a European-wide police investigation into money laundering by criminal organizations has been imprisoned for four and a half years.

Radu Agapie (28), formerly Timber Mills, Kilmore Road,

Artane and Dublin pleaded guilty to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on five counts

control of fake Polish and Hungarian identity cards, four counts

use false documents to open bank accounts and three money accounts

laundering on dates between July 2018 and July 2019.

Agapie has ten previous convictions in Finland for

forgery of documents, forgery and laundering of the proceeds of crime.

Justice Melanie Greally noted that Agapie had spent little time

in prison for his previous convictions in Finland the year before these

crimes, then he came to Ireland where he committed “very serious acts and

sophisticated falsification.

She notes that the amounts of money in question may not have

was to his advantage but said the court should take into account that he was

play a very vital role in a larger criminal organization.

The judge took

taking into account that he was addicted to cocaine and was a foreign national for

which time in prison could be difficult and isolating. She noted that it was

most of his time in detention.

Justice Greally imposed concurrent sentences totaling six

years imprisonment and suspended the last 18 months on conditions such as

that Agapie leave the country on his release and not return for a period of ten

years.

Detective Garda John Carmody told Grainne O’Neill BL,

lawsuit, that the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau had worked

with Interpol and other agencies in a European-wide intelligence network

investigation of criminal organizations involved in money laundering and

fraud.

Garda identified a number of companies that had a bank

accounts created in their name which they claimed were used for

money laundering. Agapie has been identified as a person of interest.

A number of addresses have also been identified

investigation with one at Timber Mills used by members of the

organization as a place of residence for the opening of bank accounts.

A search was conducted at the Timber Mills apartment and

garda recovered a “toolbox” for the production of false documents and identity cards

from a room where they found Agapie asleep.

Gardaí seized a printer and a scanner, a guillotine and

cutters, laminators, as well as files for plastic, glue, scissors and

hair dryer. Gardaí also recovered five identity cards bearing five names, each bearing

Photograph of Agapie.

The lease for the room in the Agapie apartment was

not on his behalf and another person living in the apartment was not involved

the offense.

The court heard three bank accounts were opened using the

the falsified documentation contained a total of € 79,564 and a total of € 65,660

took of. Accounts were opened face to face requiring the production of

documentation and proof of identity and address.

Agapie was arrested and interrogated.

Det Gda Carmody agreed with Keith Spencer BL, defendant,

that Agapie had been pleasant to deal with in terms of behavior and had been

in detention since the date of his arrest.

Mr. Spencer argued that the role of his client was that of

allowing and facilitating and not direct gain. He asked that Agapie be

shown as much leniency as possible.

He said Agapie grew up in Romania where his parents were

small farmers. He worked in various places in Europe, including in a

a slaughterhouse in Germany and a factory in Scotland.

The lawyer said that Agapie was involved “in this type of

driving “and during the time of his offense was addicted to cocaine. He said

his client detoxified in prison and used his time in detention

productively. He said Agapie was someone who wanted to put delinquency deep

his past.

Mr. Spencer stated that his client did not directly benefit from

money deposited in accounts but allowed to use them to launder

money. He argued that the offenses were committed recklessly.

He asked that the sentence be partially suspended on

condition Agapie leaves the country.