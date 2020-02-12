Man injured in Kansas City shooting convicted of firearm News

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – A convicted criminal who was injured in a shooting in Kansas City has been found guilty of a federal firearm charge.

The American lawyer’s office said in a press release on Tuesday that 26-year-old Malliek Haynes stated that he was a “gangster” during an argument with a group of people in a store and then repeatedly lifted his shirt to show it. 40 caliber pistol in his waistband. The group left but waited for him as he walked to his car and started shooting at him with a gun.

Prosecutors say that Haynes fell wild and suffered a leg injury. The group drove away and a woman drove Haynes to a hospital, where he was arrested. It was illegal for him to be in possession of the gun because he had previous convictions for theft and illegal use of a gun.

The Federal Firearms Conviction carries a penalty of up to 10 years in the Federal Prison.

