Man hospitalized after early morning escape in Bedford County

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 6:48 PM EST

/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 6:53 p.m. EST

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – An investigation is ongoing early Saturday morning after a vehicle hits a young man traveling on a Bedford County freeway.

The Virginia State Police Information Officer Richard Garletts said Bedford County’s 21-year-old Hunter Dillon Noel went west on the Route 460 grass field at 5:19 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, when he got off a Ford Work truck hit the left lane.

According to the authorities, the race took place near the Moose Lodge, less than 800 m east of Route 681. According to Garletts, the vehicle is a white Ford F-250 or F-350, which was manufactured between 2008 and 2016 has been. The vehicle was reportedly damaged on the driver’s wing mirror.

According to Garletts, pedestrian Noel was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Virginia State Police released a video recording of the incident, which was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

If you have information about the incident, please call Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.