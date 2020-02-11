“Man held under his pillow that went off and killed the 3-year-old girl next to him”

Marlin Pritchard, 51, is accused of killing the 3-year-old Chassity Clancy, who was reportedly killed by a shotgun that kept Pritchard under his pillow. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail / CBS)

A man killed a three-year-old girl after a loaded gun that he had kept under his pillow went off and the girl struck.

Marlin Pritchard, 51, is accused of murder and endangers the well-being of a child in connection with the horrific death of Chassity Clancy on Sunday morning in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pritchard told the police that he was sleeping next to Chassity and another child when he “woke up with a bang” and saw one of the children run out of bed.

He said he was trying to wake Clancy, but she wasn’t moving. She was shot in the neck and bleeding from the mouth, according to oxygen.

She was later declared dead.

Chassity Clancy was reportedly shot in the neck by Pritchard, who had looked after her.

The police responded to the house and found Pritchard in the bedroom at Chassity, lying motionless on the bed.

Allegedly known Pritchard investigators and she said: “What do you want from me, man? This is my mistake, “says The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He claimed that he had the pistol grip gun under his pillow because people “were after him,” including a couple who came to his house on Saturday to complain about work he had done for them.

Pritchard also said he had an ongoing dispute with a person named “Vic.”

Christ Togneri, an information officer for the Pittsburgh City Public Security Department, said Pritchard was not related to Chassity. He and other adults in the house babysit her at the time of the shooting, according to Togneri.

Pritchard told the police that he had slept on the left side of the bed with the children on the right when the gun went off.

After the gun was fired, he brought it outside and placed it next to a pair of tires before returning to his bedroom to hold the girl.

Pritchard is also confronted with arms loads, murder and child threats.