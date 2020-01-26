Man found dead in Henry County after gunshots were fired early Sunday morning

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: jan 26, 2020 / 4:40 p.m. EST / Updated: jan 26, 2020 / 4:41 p.m. EST

HENRY COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – Less than seven hours after responding to a fired shot, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received another call regarding the discovery of a body in the same area Sunday morning.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call regarding several shots in Block 300 of Arrowhead Circle shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 26. MPs crossed the region by car, but reported that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Sheriff Lane Perry said another call to 911 arrived at around 8:20 a.m. regarding the discovery of a body near the tree line behind the houses.

Authorities say the victim is a young black man whose body was transported to Roanoke’s medical examiner for autopsy and identification.

Investigators have yet to determine what happened, but they believe that some sort of gunfire occurred between and behind the houses overnight.

Meanwhile, due to the extensive nature of the crime scene, investigators are said to have photographed, made digital recordings and gathered evidence in the area.

Perry says community members were very cooperative in sharing information about the incident with investigators.

Check back with WFXR News for more information on this ongoing investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.