Man found dead in car in sector 2 of Dwarka

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was found dead Friday morning in his car in Sector 2 of Dwarka, police said.

The deceased was identified as Khem Chand, a resident of the JJ colony, Dwarka-1 sector, they said.

According to a senior police official, police obtained information around 11:30 am about a man lying in a car in Sector 2, Dwarka, near the NPS Society.

There was no mark of injury on the body and it is suspected that the deceased consumed poison, but the exact cause of death will not be determined until after the autopsy report, police said.

The body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the autopsy. During the investigation, it was found that the deceased was directing a taxi for a taxi service based on an online application. He was declared a failure of the organization, according to sources.

The family of the deceased said they last spoke to him on Wednesday and that he was at sector 55 in Gurgaon. When he did not return home, his family members filed a missing report Thursday with the Area 1 police station, they said.

.