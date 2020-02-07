Man “filmed himself while beating his girlfriend to death” and then called an Uber to take her to the hospital

Allegedly a man filmed himself beating his girlfriend and then ordered an Uber to take her to the hospital, where she died.

According to a video from a cell phone obtained by police orders, Nicholas Forman, 23, from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, saw his girlfriend Sabrina Harooni, 22, beating on his lawn, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“This is what cheating liars get,” says the man who is Forman, says in the video. “Do you hear me?”

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The Uber later called by Forman took Harooni on Monday to Pottstown Memorial Hospital, according to NBC10, where she later died of her injuries.

Allegedly obtained documents from NBC10 are said to say that the injuries of Harooni, including students who were described by the first aid doctor as “blown out”, indicate head injury or lack of oxygen.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/4

Kate Ranta with her son, William, recovering from the shooting in the hospital

2/4

Kate Ranta shared a photo of her house after her ex-husband shot her and her father, Robert Ranta

Kate Ranta

3/4

Kate Ranta in the hospital recovering from the shooting

4/4

Grant violence and domestic violence activist Kate Ranta

1/4

Kate Ranta with her son, William, recovering from the shooting in the hospital

2/4

Kate Ranta shared a photo of her house after her ex-husband shot her and her father, Robert Ranta

Kate Ranta

3/4

Kate Ranta in the hospital recovering from the shooting

4/4

Grant violence and domestic violence activist Kate Ranta

Forman was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of murder in the third degree, according to court records.

Harooni later died of her injuries (Facebook)

According to documents obtained by NBC10, the couple had started arguing in another Uber on Sunday evening when Harooni reportedly joked about receiving a text message from an ex-boyfriend, the Uber driver told investigators.

The driver said that while traveling to Forman’s house, Forman “continued to get angry,” which eventually led Harooni to tell him, “You’re scaring me.”

After arriving at Forman’s house, he reportedly threatened not to let Harooni in and insisted that she “give me the phone”, the driver told the authorities.

read more

According to the driver, he had initially driven down the street, but returned with his windows rolled down after he had kept hearing the couple arguing. He said he waited until he heard no more shouting for about five to ten minutes before he left.

On Monday, Forman ordered the second Uber for Harooni, who was reportedly unconscious at the time. According to the driver, Forman told him that Harooni had fought the night before.

Only the best news in your inbox

According to reports obtained by NBC10, a nurse described Harooni as ‘ice cold’, with bruises around her neck, dried blood in her nose and dried vomit on her mouth. While performing CPR on Harooni, the nurse reported feeling wet in her lungs.

Reportedly, Forman told the investigators that Harooni’s injuries had jumped the night before by three women.

After getting the orders to search Forman’s phone, the researchers found the video and a photo taken shortly before 2.30 am of what Harooni seemed to be at Forman’s house.

During Forman’s arrest, video from NBC10 shows that he continues to deny involvement in Harooni’s murder and cursing of reporters.

In response to a question about “who did it,” Forman can be heard saying, “Three girls, not me.” This is crazy. ”

Forman, who previously committed guilty of allegations of disorderly conduct, criminal offenses and harassment in 2014, has yet to be presented.

For 24-hour support in the event of domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

.