Man dies after filming in North Miami Beach - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 18, 2020
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in North Miami Beach.
North Miami Beach police and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting call in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 174th Street shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The responsive officers found the injured victim at the scene.
Scene update * The man has succumbed to his injuries and the scene is still very active. We currently have no further information. Please use alternative routes. # 316
– North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 18, 2020
Paramedics transported the patient as a trauma alarm to a regional hospital, where he later died.
The police continue to investigate.
If you have information about these shots, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Keep in mind that you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $ 3,000 reward.
