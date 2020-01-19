Man dies after filming in North Miami Beach - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 18, 2020

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach police and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting call in the area of ​​Northeast Second Avenue and 174th Street shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The responsive officers found the injured victim at the scene.

Scene update * The man has succumbed to his injuries and the scene is still very active. We currently have no further information. Please use alternative routes. # 316

– North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 18, 2020

Paramedics transported the patient as a trauma alarm to a regional hospital, where he later died.

The police continue to investigate.

If you have information about these shots, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Keep in mind that you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $ 3,000 reward.

