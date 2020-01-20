Man detained for attempting to kill mother of woman he tracked down

Ulhasnagar: A 28-year-old auto rickshaw driver from Ulhasnagar was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a 52-year-old mother from a woman he was tracking.

Central police said the accused had been identified as Naresh aka Sonu Anil Gangawane (28).

Victim Meena Tayde (52), a chiffonier, lived with her 30-year-old daughter and two children at Powai Chowk in Ulhasnagar. Her daughter was also a chiffonier and had been separated from her husband ten years ago.

The accused is said to have tracked Tayde’s daughter for six months, but Tayde had rejected his advances. He also used to abuse the two women.

Ishwar Kokare, assistant police inspector, central police station, said: “Sunday afternoon, under the influence of alcohol, the accused went to Tayde’s home and attacked her with a sword Tayde was severely injured in the hands. Residents took her central hospital to Ulhasnagar for treatment. ”

A case was registered against him under 307,504,506 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the gun law.

.