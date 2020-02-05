Man claims that he has burned $ 1 million in cash to remember his ex-wife

A Canadian man who got caught up in a bitter divorce struggle still has to burn some money. Or rather.

Bruce McConville from Ottawa told a Supreme Court judge last week that he had set $ 1 million on fire to prevent him from paying his ex-wife and child benefit, according to Ottawa Citizen.

The 55-year-old was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment after claiming that he had sold property and businesses – a violation of court orders – to obtain the money, which he said would go down in two separate bonfires: CA $ 743,000 last September and CA $ 296,000 in December.

In a contemptuous motion last week, McConville told Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips that he had managed to obtain a total of CA $ 1,050,000 over 25 withdrawals from six different bank accounts, insisting that he had receipts from the ATMS but not the cash.

“So where is the money now?” Justice Phillips asked, according to the news channel sources who were in the trial.

“I destroyed it,” McConville replied.

‘You lost me. What do you mean?’ the judge asked. “What do you mean when you say you destroyed it?”

“I burned it,” McConville said.

“How much are you doing?” the judge pressed.

“A total of about one million and thirty-nine thousand dollars,” McConville said.

“How does destroying more than a million dollars promote the interest of your child?” Early Justice Phillips. “Do you understand that it is hard to believe?”

McConville explained that there were no witnesses when he set the money on fire and he did not take it.

“It’s not something I’d normally do,” McConville admitted to the judge. “I’m not an extremely materialistic person. A little goes a long way. I’ve always been economical. That’s why my company lasted 31 years.”

Justice Phillips didn’t buy the story and said, “I don’t believe you. I don’t trust you. I don’t think you’re honest.” Adding McConville “is very clear and deliberate intended to thwart the court and the proper administration of justice” and is “a mockery of this court.”

The judge continued his vigorous words for McConville, which he said he could better figure out what happened to the money in future lawsuits or his current 30-day sentence seems “like a walk in the park.” He also imposed a $ 2,000 fine per day during his prison sentence to pay directly to his ex-wife.

“More specifically, I find what you have done morally reprehensible, because what you claim to have intentionally and directly undermined the interests of your children,” the judge added.

“You intend to harm the future of your children by deliberately destroying the financial resources with which you had to look after their best interests,” the judge went on.

‘It is therefore quite possible that your remaining assets will be entirely in the hands of the ex-wife. If that is the result that you are trying to achieve, then it is. But you can’t keep your nose on the field like you did. “

McConville threw his hat in the mayoral elections of the Canadian capital in 2018. His failed attempt went through a hard-on-crime platform, according to his Facebook page.

