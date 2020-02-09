Man City vs West Ham: Postponement of matches after the game postponed

Manchester City faces a hectic accumulation after their Premier League meeting with West Ham was postponed.

Sunday’s race in the Etihad was canceled due to the effects of Storm Ciara, which caused high winds and heavy rain in the northwest.

“Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interest of the supporter and the safety of the staff, today’s competition has been postponed,” said a city declaration.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The rescheduled date will be announced in due course, but the delay has confronted City with potential device congestion.

City’s league meeting with Arsenal, originally scheduled for March 1, had already been postponed due to their involvement in the EFL Cup final.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/60 Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara is going to attack the UK and Ireland with heavy rain and winds of more than 80 miles per hour

AFP via Getty

2/60

Firefighters rescue a person from a car in a flooded street in Blackpool

South Shore Fire Station / PA

3/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

4/60

Waves hit the wall in Newhaven in East Sussex, while Storm Ciara hits the UK

FATHER

5/60

Flood water flows through a street past houses in Mytholmroyd, Northern England

AFP via Getty Images

6/60

Flood water surrounds cars parked outside a flooded Co-Op store in Mytholmroyd

AFP via Getty Images

7/60

People enjoy leaning against the wind when Storm Ciara arrives in West Bay

Getty Images

8/60

Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse

AFP via Getty

9-60

Flooded houses in Mytholmroyd

AFP via Getty Images

10/60

Workmen clean up after the tree fell on the speed camera and damaged it on the Meadway in Tilehurst, Reading

FATHER

11/60

A flooded car in Mytholmroyd

AFP via Getty Images

12/60

A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match at Bramall Lane for the Premier League match of Sheffield United against Bournemouth

FATHER

13/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

14/60

A fallen tree in the Longlevens region of Gloucester

Rod Minchin / PA

15/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

16/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

17/60

A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane

FATHER

18/60

The Tweed River is bursting its banks in the Scottish border

Getty

19/60

Cars make their way through flood water while Storm Ciara strikes Accrington

EPA

20/60

Bad weather conditions on Bramall Lane

Action images via Reuters

21/60

People walk on the rubble-covered boardwalk after waves break over it during high tide in Blackpool

AFP via Getty Images

22/60

A trampoline on the railway line between Sevenoat and Orpington

Network rail Kent and Sussex / PA

23/60

Fans arrive in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane

FATHER

24/60

High water levels in Hawes, North Yorkshire

bezberesford / PA

25/60

Combination photo of a crane at a construction site in Worthing, West Sussex, which only runs in the wind

FATHER

26/60

The Manchester City game against West Ham has been canceled due to the extreme weather

Reuters

27/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

28/60

Waves hit the Cobb in Lyme Regis

Getty

29/60

Flooded field on Bramall Lane

Reuters

30/60

Waves crash against the breakwater during Storm Ciara in Wimereux, France

Reuters

31/60

The Tweed River breaks its banks in the Scottish Borders

Getty

32/60

Sheep cut off by a flooded river Tweed in The Scottish Borders

Getty

33/60

A lifeboat passes white cliffs while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven

AP

34/60

Storm Ciara also affects areas throughout Europe. People walk on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

EPA

35/60

A woman holds a handrail to stabilize herself while walking along the harbor wall in Polperro, in southwest England

AFP via Getty

36/60

People walk along the boardwalk as waves break in a stormy sea past the lighthouse in New Brighton, North West England

AFP via Getty

37/60

Traffic flows through water on the A66 at Bowes in Durham

FATHER

38/60

The cover is on the floor after it has fallen out of the Copthorne Hotel next to Bramall Lane

Action images via Reuters

39/60

Damage to one of the stands at Wisbech Town Football Club in Cambridgeshire

FATHER

40/60

Waves hit the wall in Newhaven

FATHER

41/60

A fallen tree crashed a car in Wigan

vickigregson / PA

42/60

A man walks with a child and a dog on a dyke against strong winds during the Ciara storm in Harlingen, the Netherlands

ANP / AFP via Getty

43/60

Waves hit the harbor wall through a lighthouse while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven

AP

44/60

Spectators watch the storm-stricken waters at Newhaven

FATHER

45/60

Police attend the scene of a fallen tree blocking Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead

FATHER

46/60

People are blown by the wind when waves hit the harbor wall when Storm hits Ciara Newhaven

AP

47/60

A motorcycle parked in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd

AFP via Getty Images

48/60

Boom on the 0411 motorway, Brussels to Luxembourg in Bierge, Belgium

EPA

49/60

Bodyboarders ride the stormy waves in Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire while Storm Ciara approaches the coastline of Wales

Reuters

50/60

Waves crashing against wind turbines in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

Reuters

51/60

People walk alone on Salthill promenade in Galway, Ireland and the UK bracing themselves for Storm Ciara

FATHER

52/60

Construction workers begin the process of dismantling steps in Galway’s South Park after the organizers of the opening ceremony on the occasion of Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture canceled the ceremony due to bad weather with Storm Ciara arriving later on Saturday

FATHER

53/60

A fallen tree on power lines in Newborough near Peterborough

FATHER

54/60

People walk their dogs on Salthill promenade

FATHER

55/60

Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill County Galway is being battered by waves

FATHER

56/60

A bodyboarder rides the stormy waves in Broad Haven

Reuters

57/60

The Tweed River flows into the Scottish Borders

Getty Images

58/60

Employees struggle to maintain a center circle prior to the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round match at Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow

FATHER

59/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

60/60

Large waves and sea spray caused by Storm Ciara hit vehicles that are driven along the coast in Newhaven

Reuters

1/60 Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara is going to attack the UK and Ireland with heavy rain and winds of more than 80 miles per hour

AFP via Getty

2/60

Firefighters rescue a person from a car in a flooded street in Blackpool

South Shore Fire Station / PA

3/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

4/60

Waves hit the wall in Newhaven in East Sussex, while Storm Ciara hits the UK

FATHER

5/60

Flood water flows through a street past houses in Mytholmroyd, Northern England

AFP via Getty Images

6/60

Flood water surrounds cars parked outside a flooded Co-Op store in Mytholmroyd

AFP via Getty Images

7/60

People enjoy leaning against the wind when Storm Ciara arrives in West Bay

Getty Images

8/60

Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse

AFP via Getty

9-60

Flooded houses in Mytholmroyd

AFP via Getty Images

10/60

Workmen clean up after the tree fell on the speed camera and damaged it on the Meadway in Tilehurst, Reading

FATHER

11/60

A flooded car in Mytholmroyd

AFP via Getty Images

12/60

A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match at Bramall Lane for the Premier League match of Sheffield United against Bournemouth

FATHER

13/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

14/60

A fallen tree in the Longlevens region of Gloucester

Rod Minchin / PA

15/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

16/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

17/60

A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane

FATHER

18/60

The Tweed River is bursting its banks in the Scottish border

Getty

19/60

Cars make their way through flood water while Storm Ciara strikes Accrington

EPA

20/60

Bad weather conditions on Bramall Lane

Action images via Reuters

21/60

People walk on the rubble-covered boardwalk after waves break over it during high tide in Blackpool

AFP via Getty Images

22/60

A trampoline on the railway line between Sevenoat and Orpington

Network rail Kent and Sussex / PA

23/60

Fans arrive in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane

FATHER

24/60

High water levels in Hawes, North Yorkshire

bezberesford / PA

25/60

Combination photo of a crane at a construction site in Worthing, West Sussex, which only runs in the wind

FATHER

26/60

The Manchester City game against West Ham has been canceled due to the extreme weather

Reuters

27/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

28/60

Waves hit the Cobb in Lyme Regis

Getty

29/60

Flooded field on Bramall Lane

Reuters

30/60

Waves crash against the breakwater during Storm Ciara in Wimereux, France

Reuters

31/60

The Tweed River breaks its banks in the Scottish Borders

Getty

32/60

Sheep cut off by a flooded river Tweed in The Scottish Borders

Getty

33/60

A lifeboat passes white cliffs while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven

AP

34/60

Storm Ciara also affects areas throughout Europe. People walk on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

EPA

35/60

A woman holds a handrail to stabilize herself while walking along the harbor wall in Polperro, in southwest England

AFP via Getty

36/60

People walk along the boardwalk as waves break in a stormy sea past the lighthouse in New Brighton, North West England

AFP via Getty

37/60

Traffic flows through water on the A66 at Bowes in Durham

FATHER

38/60

The cover is on the floor after it has fallen out of the Copthorne Hotel next to Bramall Lane

Action images via Reuters

39/60

Damage to one of the stands at Wisbech Town Football Club in Cambridgeshire

FATHER

40/60

Waves hit the wall in Newhaven

FATHER

41/60

A fallen tree crashed a car in Wigan

vickigregson / PA

42/60

A man walks with a child and a dog on a dyke against strong winds during the Ciara storm in Harlingen, the Netherlands

ANP / AFP via Getty

43/60

Waves hit the harbor wall through a lighthouse while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven

AP

44/60

Spectators watch the storm-stricken waters at Newhaven

FATHER

45/60

Police attend the scene of a fallen tree blocking Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead

FATHER

46/60

People are blown by the wind when waves hit the harbor wall when Storm hits Ciara Newhaven

AP

47/60

A motorcycle parked in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd

AFP via Getty Images

48/60

Boom on the 0411 motorway, Brussels to Luxembourg in Bierge, Belgium

EPA

49/60

Bodyboarders ride the stormy waves in Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire while Storm Ciara approaches the coastline of Wales

Reuters

50/60

Waves crashing against wind turbines in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

Reuters

51/60

People walk alone on Salthill promenade in Galway, Ireland and the UK bracing themselves for Storm Ciara

FATHER

52/60

Construction workers begin the process of dismantling steps in Galway’s South Park after the organizers of the opening ceremony on the occasion of Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture canceled the ceremony due to bad weather with Storm Ciara arriving later on Saturday

FATHER

53/60

A fallen tree on power lines in Newborough near Peterborough

FATHER

54/60

People walk their dogs on Salthill promenade

FATHER

55/60

Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill County Galway is being battered by waves

FATHER

56/60

A bodyboarder rides the stormy waves in Broad Haven

Reuters

57/60

The Tweed River flows into the Scottish Borders

Getty Images

58/60

Employees struggle to maintain a center circle prior to the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round match at Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow

FATHER

59/60

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

FATHER

60/60

Large waves and sea spray caused by Storm Ciara hit vehicles that are driven along the coast in Newhaven

Reuters

The return of the Champions League and the timing of the fifth round of the FA Cup mean that City will play on midweeks and on weekends until March 8.

If City progresses to the semifinals of the Champions League, they only have three midweek slots available for re-arranged matches.

view more

The weeks starting on March 9, April 20 and May 11 are currently all free on the City calendar, with spaces for a midweek game.

But if the side of Guardiola reaches the semi-final of the FA Cup, two of those slots can be occupied by other rescheduled league games.

The accumulation of matches could influence Guardiola’s hope of winning a first Champions League title with City in his fourth year at the club.

City’s defense of their Premier League crown is effectively over after league-leader Liverpool opened a 22-point gap for the champions.

Discussions will take place between City, West Ham and the Prmeier League in the coming days to decide on a rescheduled date for Sunday’s game.

.