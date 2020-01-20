Manchester City faces new demands for a ban on the Champions League.

La Liga president Javier Tebas got UEFA going by insisting that City should not be off the hook because its “numbers are wrong”.

The UEFA watchdog is already investigating whether the reigning Premier League champion has violated financial fair play rules.

Tebas is one of the most powerful figures in European football and is determined to ensure that both City and Paris Saint Germain will be punished if there are signs that they have violated strict spending rules.

City has been reported to be fired on a regular basis in recent months, but it is clear that Tebas is demanding action while UEFA insists that no decision has been made.

Tebas said: “I know the Manchester City figures from where their earnings come from, and these figures do not add up to a certain extent when we take the market figures into account. So I think there must be some kind of punishment imposed.

“One of the main problems in European football is (financial) doping. Obviously, we at PSG were very aware of the allegations because we have very solid evidence to back them up.

“In the case of Man City and the investigation that has taken place, I am not so aware of the circumstances because I am not sure of the specifics. But obviously a sanction has to be imposed. There has been a lot of talk about it.

“I think in some cases they (UEFA) have handled some FFP cases in the right way and should be congratulated for doing so, but there are two specific cases, Manchester City and PSG, which I think are not being handled properly become.”

It’s not the first time that Tebas has been attacked, and one of his last public outbreaks sparked an angry reaction from City that always denied any wrongdoing.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak struck back at Tebas last May and accused him of “hypocrisy” because they were Spanish clubs that are constantly breaking transfer records and the Premier League team didn’t have a single contract in the top ten of all time ,

UEFA has a meeting on this topic this week, but any decision is unlikely and they won’t comment on ongoing cases. City have been contacted.

Meanwhile, Tebas has accused FIFA President Giovanni Infantino of being number one in organizing the expanded 24-man club World Cup in China in 2021, saying that this will have devastating effects on the global football calendar.

Tebas added: “You have not considered the consequences of these tournaments. If there is a problem with the (2022) World Cup (and the calendar) they will organize a new competition.

“And I think that’s not the way to go. After my re-election, I’m very critical of the Club World Cup and how this whole process has developed.”