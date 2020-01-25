Man charged with heroin and syringes found during traffic stop in Franklin County

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Troy Jacob Wickline faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance after a traffic stop on Saturday, January 18. (Photo: courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – An assistant to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office eventually found 100 bags full of powder during a traffic stop at Boones Mill.

According to the sheriff’s office, the traffic stop occurred on Saturday January 18 along the Virgil H. Good road in Boones Mill. The MP would have intercepted a vehicle because a front registration plate was missing and his registration did not belong to the vehicle.

(Photo: courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the MP searched the interior of the car and found several syringes, a set of digital scales, and about 100 small bags filled with powder residue. A field test on one of the bags revealed that it contained heroin, according to the sheriff’s office.

The owner of the vehicle – identified as Troy Jacob Wickline, 25, of Wirtz – was charged with possession with the intention of distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance, according to the authorities.

The sheriff’s office says that Wickline was released on Saturday, January 18, with a guaranteed bond of $ 5,000.

