Man charged with attacking court worker with matchstick in Kaduna

Abubakar Dabo Gyero has been charged with the alleged culpable murder of the Supreme District Court on Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Kaduna.

According to the first police information report, FIR, a Bashir Taminu from the village of Gangara in the state of Giwa State, told the SCIID in Kaduna that he accompanied a courier, an Ibrahim of fathers of the Supreme District Court, on November 12, 2019, Zaria city to deliver some people to court judgment.

The arrest warrants were for Hussani Gyero, Tsoho Gyero, Tambaya Gyero, Alhaji Gyero, Ibrahim, Samaila Gyero, Hassan Gyero, Dabo Gyero, Adau Isa Gyero, Ali Kagade, Dauda Gyero, Shehu Kadage and Hamisu Gyero due to their addiction.

The perpetrator, Abubakar Dabo Gyero, then attacked the court official with a match by cutting his left hand and injuring the other.

During the investigation, Abubakar Dabo Gyero was arrested and voluntarily made reference to allegations that violated sections 223 [1] and 193 [1] of the 2017 Kaduna State Criminal Law.

The presiding magistrate, Agatha Kumai Goni, adjourned the case to February 21, 2020 for further mention and ordered the suspect to be taken into police custody until the legal advice is released by the Ministry of Justice.