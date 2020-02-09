Man carrying knife arrested outside the White House after threat

by: MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 11:53 AM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) – A man with a knife was arrested outside the White House after telling a U.S. intelligence agency that he was there to kill the president, police said.

25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth was arrested on Saturday afternoon for threats of assault.

Hedgpeth turned to an intelligence officer who was patrolling the White House and said he was there to “murder” President Donald Trump and “I have a knife to deal with” Police report from The Associated Press.

Police found a 3 1/2 inch knife in a scabbard on his left hip, and Hedgpeth also had an empty holster on his right hip, the authorities said.

According to the police, Hedgpeth was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a mental exam. Officers also confiscated his vehicle.

A phone number recorded in Hedgpeth’s public record rang unanswered on Sunday. It was not immediately clear where he lived or whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

