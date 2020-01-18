Man buys car for father - 14 years after father sold his only bike for son's eye surgery

A Nigerian made a gesture to him that his father had made to him when he was a child. Father sold the only motorcycle he owns (which was apparently his only property) to fund his eye surgery.

The guy who identified himself as Mr. Classic on social media said he was hit with a large stone in his left eye and needed urgent surgery or was at risk of losing his sight . The father therefore sold his only motorcycle, which was their main source of income, in order to finance the bills for the operation.

Well, the grateful son who is now well done bought a brand new car for the father to show how grateful he is for what he did for him at the time.

I know that I am a sexy boy but I will never lose my temper, I am grateful that God answered my secret prayers bcos I wanted my parents to be a life and to see how their first son will succeed.

It all started in 2006 in my village UMugbalu oboro. I was around 7-8 years old. I played with my friends with stone, then a friend hit me with a large stone on my left eye. My mom carried me on the back in another ophthalmological clinic. The doctor said that I only had 24 hours to do something quick, once it was 12 hours the next day, my eyes would be blind.

The only hope was my daddy’s motorbike which he used to feed us, he must sell it so that they can continue my eye surgery, my father sacrifices the only motorbike he got just for me. I knew that God would never disappoint me. I said a secret prayer in my heart. I believed in God so much, even on my darkest path in life. I never gave up hope.

So dad today, I decided to offer you this fresh whip that comes from the bottom of my heart, please accept it from me. For your work, I don’t care how much they owe you but all I can say is give me the price and I will reimburse it in a few months.

#Dad Congrats

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com