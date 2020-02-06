Man Burnt Rs 5.3 Crore to prevent him from paying money to his ex-wife

The businessman is also instructed to pay $ 2,000 a day to his ex-wife until he discloses his finances to the court.

In a bizarre incident, a man in Canada burned 1 million Canadian dollars (around Rs 5.3 crore) to prevent him from paying to his ex-wife.

Bruce McConville informed about this during a hearing in Ottawa Superior Court last week. Bruce confessed to the Supreme Court, Kevin Phillips, that he included about 1 million Canadian dollars in 25 separate withdrawals from six separate bank accounts.

Although he also accepted that he has no report of the bonfires or a witness, he further said: “It is not something that I would normally do. I am not a person who is extremely materialistic. A little goes a long way. I am always been economical. That is why my company lasted 31 years. ”

Since he confessed, the judge has sentenced McConville to 30 days’ imprisonment for violating court orders. The businessman is also instructed to pay $ 2,000 a day to his ex-wife until he discloses his finances to the court.

Interestingly, in 2018, 55-year-old McConville was also mayor of Ottawa. However, he lost to Jim Watson, who has had the office since 2010.

