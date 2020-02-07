Man beaten during armed robbery in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Four men were arrested and another was released after a man was hit Sunday during an armed robbery in Fort Lauderdale, the authorities said.

Cellphone video taken around 4 o’clock in the morning shows a group of men luring two victims into an ambush trying to run away.

“You can see the group of suspects attacking the victim and taking things from him, including his shoes, his wallet, his phone,” said Casey Liening, Fort Lauderdale police spokesman.

Police said the victims were walking on Southwest Second Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale when they were ambushed from behind.

“The victims, fearing their lives, ran in two separate directions and the group of suspects chased one of the victims,” ​​said Liening.

Police said the victim’s friend tried to help when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and said, “It’s not worth it, just give it up.”

The man who filmed the attack told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez that the crooks hit him and stole his cell phone, but he was actually recording with a smaller phone in his other hand.

The thieves ran away, but four of them were captured by the police in the area.

They have been identified by the police as Vincent James Bailey, 19, Erik Lawayne Ray, 27, Dandre Juwaun Ray, 26 and Shaquille Davonte Lewis, 23.

Authorities said that the man in the blue shirt that was filmed steals the sneakers of the victim, is still without obligation.

Anyone with information about their identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

