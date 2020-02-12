Man arrested after stalemate at Great Wolf Lodge | News

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV / AP) – Authorities say a man was detained at the Great Wolf Lodge after a stalemate that led to a temporary closure in the indoor water park and hotel.

The police said in a press release that officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to make reports of an armed nuisance when the man refused to leave the hotel located on Cabela Drive 10401.

Officers are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Great Wolf Lodge.

– KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) 12 February 2020

After attempts to negotiate with him failed, a special operation unit went into the room and took him into custody. During the impasse, the wing of the hotel where the man barricaded himself was evacuated and all other guests were asked to stay in their room.

The subject of the barricade incident at the Great Wolf Lodge has been taken into custody.

– KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) 12 February 2020

Nobody was injured. The man’s name was not immediately released.

