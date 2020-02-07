Man accused of killing trooper was angry about tow truck payment, the authorities say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A truck driver in Martin County told the investigators that the man accused of murdering Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was upset on Wednesday morning because he had to pay for the towing service.

Bullock, 42, stopped to help Franklin Reed III, whose black Dodge Durango broke off near a resting place on Interstate 95, about 30 miles from Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff office.

Trooper Joseph Bullock was killed on Wednesday in a shooting at an I-95 resting place in Martin County.

The tow truck driver, who was not identified, told the investigators that he escaped when Reed’s gun crashed. Riviera Beach Policeman Jemel Headings had no duty when he saw Bullock was in trouble and stopped to help him.

“The Riviera Beach police officer, who came by, hired the suspect and killed him,” said FHP Col. Gene Spaulding.

Palatinayne Watson, a firefighter paramedic at the Riviera Beach Fire-Rescue Department, was on his way home when he saw Bullock bleeding. He said he was trying to help him, but it was too late.

“I just had to get a handle on [knowing] that I couldn’t do anything else,” Watson said.

Bullock was an American air force veteran and a 19-year-old FHP veteran. Reed was 28. Headings, who joined the Riviera Beach Police Department in 2010, remain on administrative leave, as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement leads the investigation into the fatal shooting.

“Joe was one of the troopers who went out every day [and] did his job calmly, professionally and with the greatest dedication,” said FHP Col. Gene Spaulding. “It’s a tragic, tragic loss.”

