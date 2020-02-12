CARROLL COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – A Carroll County man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 14 crimes for killing or maiming cattle.

A discharge from the Carroll County sheriff’s office says they received a call from a Dugspur community resident who found that many of his cattle had been shot.

The MPs and Carroll County Animal Control responded to the call and found 14 dead cattle with gunshot wounds.

A joint investigation was initiated, and the Mountain View Veterinary Clinic was contacted to help.

Keith Eric McGehee is said to appear in the General District Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAST STORIES:

The Pennsylvania Senator bill would direct funding for home health care solutions to rural communities

Jimmie Johnson: Still with “deep passion” to drive before the last Daytona 500

Man accused of killing cattle in Dugspur

Dog accidentally starts house fire, house saved by “intelligent” smoke alarm

Keslowski dreams of racing 500 races with PB&J, Matthew McConaughey at Daytona

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.