Man accused of abusing Husky in the elevator of the Brickell apartment complex

MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested last week after police received a security video in which he abused his friend’s dog in a lift in his Brickell apartment building, the authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the video shows Karim Fathi Ellaisy, 21, who arrives on Thursday at a lift in the Brickell Heights apartment complex on 55 SW Ninth St. with his friend’s 6-month-old purebred Siberian Husky.

The dog started urinating in the elevator when the door closed, causing Ellaisy to jerk the dog’s leash and slam the wall of the elevator, the authorities said.

The Miami police said that Ellaisy also hit the dog several times and tossed the other side of the elevator.

Authorities said the person who transferred the video to them gave the apartment number to the specified occupant of the building who owns the dog. Ellaisy also lives in the apartment, according to his arrest report.

The report states that officers went to the apartment and were greeted by Ellaisy’s friend, who told them that Ellaisy was the last person to be seen with his dog and that his actions were the way Ellaisy corrected the husky for urinating in the elevator .

Police said the owner saw the video and the dog was released to him.

People living in the apartment complex told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that they can’t believe that one of their own neighbors is capable of such a thing.

“It’s really sad, and knowing that we’ve been living with such a person hurts,” said Luisa Torres.

Authorities said that Animal Control had been notified of the incident.

Ellaisy is confronted with an accusation of cruelty to animals with the intention of killing or injuring.

“This is a regrettable situation for my client,” said Ellaisy’s lawyer, Richard Cooper, in a statement to Local 10 News. “This is a case involving someone who is young and has no experience in training puppies. The video is disturbing for my client because he is not who he is. Ajax (name of the puppy) is safe and has no permanent My client is judged for the one moment in his life that he lost calm and made a very bad choice. I represent Karim because I know that people have bad days and do things that they will later regret. “

