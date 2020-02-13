Man accused of 3 crime counts of burglary in various metro mosque burglaries | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Al-Inshirah Islamic Center for Consolation was the first known target of the thief.

Their surveillance cameras captured clear video of the suspect in prison on Wednesday evening.

The police said video shows the same man pushing and pulling on charity boxes at the Al-Taqwa Islamic Center for Admiral in Kansas City.

After he had not pulled the donation boxes off the wall, he hit the boxes with a chair. He then pushed what looked like donations to charities into his own pockets.

“It’s pretty daunting that we’ve come to a place in our country where nothing seems to be sacred anymore,” said Imam Sulaiman Salaam with the Al-Haqq Islamic Center. “There used to be a time when at least houses of worship were safe like nothing else.”

Salaam says that the same man broke into the prospect of the Al-Haqq Islamic center. He says a watchful neighbor saw Michael Gouza prowling and calling the police.

When the Al-Inshirah Islamic Center heard the news about another burglary in the mosque, they shared their security photos. The witness in the burglary of Al-Haqq immediately recognized the man as the same suspect.

“He would pray with the community and he was actually enveloping the case,” Salaam said.

Using surveillance videos and the Kansas City police license plate reader system, researchers found the license plate for the flight car and tracked down Gouza.

Once in custody, police say Gouza finally admitted that he committed several mosque burglaries when they showed him video surveillance of the crimes. He is now being charged with three counts of burglary crime.

“There is absolute relief,” Salaam said. “It is a good thing that we are close and that we communicate with each other.”

