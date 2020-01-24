Shylock Movie Rating: 3/5 stars (3 stars)

Star Cast: Mammootty, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon

directed by: Ajay Vasudev

Review of Shylock: Mammootty brings MASSterpiece for fans and event lovers

What is good: Massive Mammootta dialogues and high-intensity action sequences.

What is wrong: Slow pace in the first half.

Loo Break: If you are a Mammootty hardcore or action fan, you may not need it because action sequences and dialogues from the lead actor will keep you connected to the seat. Otherwise no more than one!

Watch or not?: Disposable watch.

The movie starts from the beginning. Boss’ (Mammootty) entrance in White Rolls Royce in all black garments teamed up with white shoes in a slow motion movie to have the audience accept. Megastar, who plays a wild pilgrim, will not mind the extreme limits to get money back from those he had to lend to moolah. The boss has many enemies, but the one with whom he shares archival rivalry is the film producer Balakrishna Panicker (Kalabhavan Shajon). There is nothing that can stop Boss from trying to recover his money from Balakrishna and simply will not hesitate to take his luxury and property from him, and it will begin by sending a strong warning by banging Balakrishn’s men right in front of him on his movie sets. Balakrishna, ill and tired of Boss’s constant warnings and attacks, asks his friend and corrupt city police officer Felix John (Siddique) for help. Now the duo will be able to stop Boss, or Boss will give up given the fact that Balakrishna has help in the form of a strong and powerful cop, who is the rest of the story.

Review of Shylock: Script Analysis

The writing duo of Bibin Mohan and Anees Ahmed is only increasing with writing. Although this is their debut in the film world as a screenwriter, the duo captivated the audience by keeping the story in a way that could be of interest to the audience.

Mammootty’s massive Tamil dialogues in this Malayalam film encourage and applaud the audience in the theater. Thanks to his intense dialogues, the actor retains simple and natural behavior without looking up.

Review of Shylock: The Power of the Stars

Mammootty: It is not a guess, the award-winning national actor steals the show with his magnifying glass, dialogue, mass dialogues and high octane action sequences that many cannot easily break away, even at his age.

Kalabhavan Shajon: A leading antagonist is an active powerhouse that never hesitates to get into the character’s skin, whether it’s a comedy, an intense role, or an antagonist. The talented actor as a bad guy completely nailed him with his performance.

Siddiqui: There’s nothing to say about this actor. A veteran actor proves his acting caliber with time and again from the last three and a half decades. Siddique, as a corrupt officer, gives his character complete justice.

Shylock Movie Review: Music

It is the third time that director Ajai Vasudev and megastar Mammootty have come together to make mass trips this time. The way Ajai and Renadive’s cameraman captured the emotions and especially the action sequences in the film deserve appreciation. After the content / story, the second main thing in this old-fashioned Mammootty is the action that the director and cameraman duo presented in a very ‘pleasant’ way without looking too high.

Speaking of music, BGM, especially during action sequences and after every mass dialogue with Mammootty, gives goose bumps. Music director Gopi Sundar with BGM and songs, especially a bar song and a wedding song in the film, let viewers tap their feet.

Review of Shylock: The Last Word

The only word for this movie in Malayalam would be Adipoli, which basically means bombing or deflating the mind. As mentioned above, this film is definitely a one-time film with the family that takes place this weekend in the Republic.

Three stars!

Shylock Movie released January 24, 2020.

