Malayalam’s heartfelt advocate Fahad Faasil has become one of the most dynamic and sought-after actors in the Malayalam industry. The actor is determined to win at heart with his actions in the highly anticipated Malik. The first poster of the political thriller on the first day was unveiled today by the Mollywood megastars Mammootty and Mohanlal on their grips in social media.

Mammootty, along with the poster on their Facebook handles, wrote: “Unveiling the Poster #Small at a Glance! Sincerely, Fahadh Faasil, Anto Joseph and the entire cast and crew ”

Malik First Look: Mammootty and Mohanlal unveil first appearance poster from future political thriller Fahad Faasil

Mohanlal wrote: “# Mālik First Look Poster Best Sincerely, Fahad Faasil and the Team”

Speaking of the first look poster, the Fahad Fassil poster has a sporty older look with gray hair and wrinkles under the eyes. If we look closely, you can also see the water area near the village and the mosque in the poster.

Speaking of Malik, the political thriller will become one of Malayalee’s most anticipated movies of the year. Fahad went through a complete transformation of his body for his character, losing nearly 12 kilograms to give his character complete justice.

As reported, the versatile actor in the film will be seen as endowed with a multiple look, as seen at the age of 20 to 57 years.

Malik is shot into coastal areas and is said to be based on the real problems faced by minorities.

Fahad Fassil starrer is led by Mahesh Narayanan and bankrupt Anto Joseph under the auspices of Anto Joseph Film Company.

