Mamata pops center during West Bengal budget presentation

Days after the Union budget was presented to Parliament, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government appeared at the central government led by the BJP and presented the budget to the State Assembly on Monday. State Finance Minister Amit Mitra said they were denied funds from the center. “We are denied a total of 50,486 rupees. This includes Rs. 11,213 crore in 2019-20, Rs. 37,973 crore in grants that are our right, and Rs. 1300 crore in GST allowance, “said Amit Mitra. However, the number rose to a whopping 80,900 rupees when the finance minister also mentioned that 38,000 rupees were denied earlier.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the media after the budget meeting also spoke in a similar tone. “We don’t get close to 11 rupees from the center. We have to pay back a rupee of 50 rupees every year,” said Mamata Banerjee.

She also appeared at the Center for the Introduction of Programs Based on Religious Policy. “All central government programs are about religion instead of thinking about what can benefit people. Has Narendra Modi brought out a populist budget in 2019? Mamata added while referring to the Lok Sabha election last year.

The TMC government has allocated rupees 3.55.677 billion for the 2020-21 financial year. Of the new systems, Mamata announced the “Hasir Alo” system, which charges electricity for poor domestic consumers with a quarterly income of up to 75 units. The government has announced 200 rupees for the program, which is expected to benefit 35 lakh poor households.

The Ma Maati Manush government also announced the “Jai Johar Prakalpa” system, according to which senior citizens will receive a monthly rupee of 1,000 rupees under the SC / ST for those who do not belong to any other pension system.

Another budget highlight was the government’s decision to waive agricultural income tax on the tea gardens for the next two fiscal years, 2020-21 and 2021-22, taking into account the grim conditions of the tea gardens in West Bengal.

The TMC government is struggling with a state brain drain with bleak employment opportunities for young people. Taking into account the parliamentary elections in 2021, the budget closing mentioned that economic development in West Bengal remains undiminished despite the “gloomy state of the Indian economy”. The state government also boasts 9,000 jobs, while Mamata also creates 11,000 jobs, stating that unemployment has dropped by 40%.