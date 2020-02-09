Mamata Banerjee’s book against new citizenship law sold out in Kolkata Book Fair in 6 days

Kolkata: A book against the Citizenship (Amendment) law written by West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee was sold out six days after its launch in the International Kolkata Book Fair, her publisher said.

Titles for and against the CAA and the proposed national NRC, written by others, were also popular at the 12-day book fair that closed on Sunday.

“All 1,000 copies of the new title” Nagarikatta Aatanko “from Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee (Fear of Citizenship) were sold out this afternoon. It was launched in the book fair on February 4,” said Apu Dey on behalf of the publishing company, Dey’s Publishing.

In her book the TMC supremo talks about the “barbaric uncertainty that has gripped India everywhere in the sphere of political-economic society …” The book was sold from the booth of the mouthpiece of the Trinamool congress “Jago Bangla,” apart from the Dey’s Publishing pavilion.

“Since 1993, my books on contemporary issues have been published on every book fair, reflecting my views, thoughts, opinions, and everything. This year, the movement of the people against CAA, NPR and NRC has prompted me to write down my views that support the uprising greet against divisive politics, “she wrote in the book.

Another poetry book by Banerjee, which touches on contemporary issues, was also sold out, Dey said. With 14 new titles released in this book fair, the number of books written by Banerjee, including the Trinamool Congress supremo, has exceeded 100.

Now she is the author of 102 books that are written primarily in Bengali and English. While Banerjee also has books with Urdu poems to her name, her poets have also been translated into Alchiki, the language of the Santhals.

At the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) booth number 370, more than 6,000 booklets on the benefits of the CAA were sold until Saturday, the person who manned the booth said.

The booklet said the amended nationality law would offer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The VHP booth had also stored titles about the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya and the need to delete Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Both books are also nominally priced and were highly sought after,” he said.

At the Student Federation of India (SFI) booth, more than 800 copies of two booklets at the proposed national NRC and CAA were sold out on Friday, the 10th day of the book fair, said one of the people manning the booth.

The stall also sells T-shirts with “NO CAA” written on it and it has become a rage among the youth, he said.

More than 1500 copies of two titles – ‘Nijer Deshe Refugee Hobo’ (we will become refugees in our own country) and ‘Ei Banglar Udbastu’ (Refugees or Bengal) – published by the People’s Study Circle have also been sold in the last few years days, said a spokesman for the stable.

When asked, the publishers and bookseller’s guild president Tridib Chatterjee said that it is not possible to provide separate sales figures for books about CAA and NRC. The Guild is the organizer of the book fair.

