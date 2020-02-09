Mamata Banerjee urges the center to work with opposition parties to revitalize the economy

Mamata Banerjee referred to the recent comments from RBI on the state of the economy and said that the trade union government should pay attention to this, instead of engaging in the policy of hate.

February 10, 2020

Kolkata: West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the trade union government on Monday to work with opposition parties and to abandon the “vendetta policy” to revitalize the economy.

“Every body must work together to improve the economic situation. If necessary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak with the opposition parties,” the TMC supremo said during a post-budget press conference.

The budget is the last full budget before the pivotal polls of the state meeting in 2021. Banerjee referred to RBI’s recent comments on the state of the economy and said that the trade union government should pay attention to this, rather than politics. of hate.

“Everything RBI says is a sensitive issue. The trade union government needs to take care of the economy, instead of engaging in the policy of hate. The prime minister must take everyone with him, argue with opposition parties if necessary,” Banerjee said, insisting. the trade union government to abstain from the “policy of vendetta”.

The government of the Union does not consult states today before making a decision, Banerjee claimed. The state budget presented today is a pro-human budget, taking into account people’s needs, she said.

