Mamata Banerjee induces former Maoists in TMC to combat BJP, says Dilip Ghosh

Siliguri: One day after the leaders of the Trinamool congress expressed their willingness to wake Chhatradhar Mahato to the party, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Wednesday accused the ruling party of trying its “diminishing fortunes” in the Junglemahal area to breathe new life into by incorporating former Maoist frameworks.

Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed People’s Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), had drawn attention during the Lalgarh movement in the tribal-dominated Junglemahal area at the end of the former CPI (M) member Left Front Government. in the state.

“It seems (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee is afraid of the growing mass base of the BJP throughout the state. Previously she was used to say that Junglemahal is smiling. Junglemahal,” Ghosh said during a pro-CAA meeting in the Jalpaiguri district .

In an effort to counter the growing presence of the BJP, the TMC brings former Maoist leaders and cadres into the party, he said.

“But let me make one thing very clear – neither Maoists nor the TMC could put the BJP in the state,” Ghosh said.

Mahato was released by the West Bengal government early this month after a shortening of his life by the Supreme Court of Calcutta to 10 years due to his good behavior.

There have been speculations over the last few months that Mahato is likely to join the TMC once he is released. TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said Tuesday that he will be happy if Mahato joins the party.

Mahato refused to say anything about this issue. His accession to the TMC could change the political equation in the Jangalmahal area of ​​West Bengal, which includes the tribal districts of Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia.

The BJP has gone deep in the last two years and has won all seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.