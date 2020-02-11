Mamata Banerjee beats BJP for “Vendetta Policy”

Mamata also proposed against the BJP, saying that the center party tried to use all of its power to penetrate the state capital in parliamentary elections, but did not. “Note that BJP suffers losses wherever elections are held because people reject policies of hate and division. People want work and Roti, Kapra, Makaan. People want development. Politics should be for peace and development, ”added Mamata.

Mamata pointed out how the BJP in Maharashtra has been displaced in the recent past when Congress and the NCP formed the government. The chief minister of West Bengal also gave examples from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, who said regional parties will win in countries where they are strong. “They managed to win the Lok Sabha elections (2019), and in their second term they showed their boldness and revenge. The country is on fire, ”said Mamata, while the saffron party spread false rumors about a community that related to the minorities.

When asked whether AAP’s leadership in the Delhi election shows that people have rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Board of Governors said that people have rejected all of BJP’s activities , “Give people food instead of spreading false rumors. CAA is not supported. People have rejected the CAA, the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). TMC has played an important role.

The counting centers are spread across 21 locations in 11 districts, including the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, the NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, the Meerabai Institute of Technology and the GB Pant Institute of Technology in South East Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI and Dheerpur in Central Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.

The counting of votes for 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly started today at 8 a.m. under strict security precautions. Delhi voted on 8 February in a single phase. AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the dispute. The main battle is between the ruling AAP and the BJP, which are trying to re-enter the state’s state politics after more than 20 years.