Mama June returns home to Family Crisis from WE TV

Mama June Shannon is back. Kind of. WE tv announced the return of the controversial reality star, Mama June: From Not to Hot, now entitled Mama June: Family Crisis.

The sneak peek for the new season, below, features Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson eating cereal with Mama June’s face on a milk carton with the word ‘missing’. A door opens and … look for yourself.

“What will it be like when Mommy finally comes home?” asks for a voice-over in the short teaser.

WE TV calls the new season ‘shocking’.

June and her family made headlines after an arrest for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her friend Geno was also arrested on the same charges and domestic violence of the third degree. Cameras followed like Alana and Lauren “Pumpkin” Shannon organized an intervention and begged June to get help. When that failed, the family cut her off.

At the end of January 2020, Mama June surfaced again via social media and posted an old photo with a message for her fans and advocated for family.

“Well decided to come back to it, I don’t say im.perfect, because every day is a struggle, some days I just want to disappear, even though I see n children still seeing each other n it is very hard for us all of them, but one day I hope that will change because I want them to know that I really miss them, “she wrote.

June and her family became famous after an episode of TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras. The family eventually received a spin-off, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which was eventually canceled after reports that June went out with a convicted child abuser.

“TLC has canceled the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo series and immediately terminated all activities related to the series,” the network said in a statement in 2014. “Supporting the health and well-being of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the continued comfort and well-being of the children. ”

June eventually jumped over to WE Boot’s Marriage Boot Camp. Her makeover began in 2017. The last episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot was broadcast in May 2019.

Mama June: Family Crisis will premiere in March 2020 on WE TV.