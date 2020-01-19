Mama June Shannon could again be in terrible financial habits, at least if his recent actions were to be believed …

According to reports from Stockbridge, Georgia – where he was with the girlfriend Geno Doak on Thursday morning – the former reality TV star and Honey Boo BooThe estranged mom was seen by witnesses walking around with a diamond ring. Worse, he seems to have taken a very low-ball offer! Oh no!

Related: Called Police After Mama June Allegedly Trashes Georgia Hotel Room!

Every TMZ, eyewitnesses at the scene seem to notice that Mama June wears a beautiful diamond ring that “resembles a wedding or engagement ring.” And even though it doesn’t appear as though he has given many reasons why he wants to sell the ring, employees do Cash America the pawn shop in that town didn’t exactly ask about it, either.

Witnesses said at the scene, Mama June took the first low ball offer given by pawn workers, accepting $ 1,500 for the ring after an examination by a store staff cursor. He must have had all that cash all of a sudden, because according to media outlets, the reality TV star “accepted, took his cash and bolted in a pickup truck.” So then!

What is this ring ?!

So, there are a few options here about what a ring can be. For one, it might be a ring that BF returned to her in March 2019 on the latest TV series, Mama June: From The Hot. Old clips from that show seem to suggest a similar diamond ring as the one reported to have been stolen at the Stockbridge store this week.

Well …

Mama June and Geno Doak have been living the nomadic life throughout Georgia and surrounding areas for the past few months … / (c) OUR tv / YouTube

Another option for the pawed ring may be from his ex-wife, Bear sugar. She gave Mama June a diamond ring when she popped the question waaaaaay back in July 2013 in the family OG series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. As you remember when you saw that show, Sugar Bear was very proud of how he bought the ring for less than $ 400 with the cash he got from selling a turkey hat – then , if that’s true, then maybe Mama June made a nice little profit along the ring this time, you know ?!

Related: Geno And June Pop Up Again Near Atlanta, Looking Bad For Clothes

Regardless, it is impossible to know for sure if the ring is one of those two, or another whole. All we know for certain is that the odd flight on Mama June’s road trip has yet to end, and we don’t know how to feel about it.

Here’s to Honey Boo Boo and the family who stayed behind – and, yes, here’s to Mama June one day knowing her s ** t and hopefully going home. It’s weird out there, yes.

(Image by Instagram)