Ay Mama June Shannon finally ready to turn his life around and return home after a rough past few months?

The startled, former reality TV star is on a truly strange personal journey down the road with her boyfriend Geno Doak since August, leaving her three daughters along Honey Boo Boo (born Alan Thompson), Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, and Jessica “Chubs” Shannon to risk for themselves with extended family in the meantime.

In a new one Instagram posted uploaded on Thursday, Mama June appeared to have a moment of clarity about her recent string of bad decisions and made an emotional plea to do better!

Next to a flamboyant picture of himself (featured above), the 40-year-old wrote:

“Decided to go back in. I didn’t say I was perfect because every day was a struggle (and) some days I just wanted to lose (sic). Even though I (and) kids still can’t see each other (and ) this is very difficult for all of us but I hope one day it will change as much as I want them to know that I miss (and) I love them. “

His rare public statement comes three months after he pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges and has been longer since he refused to participate in a television interrogation his family conducted in May.

As we mentioned, June and Geno are making headlines for allegedly seizing different hotel rooms during their sporadic road trip and were even arrested in a heated dispute over home. They were photographed looking worse for wear at various casinos throughout Georgia, making Mama June sadly in need of basic help.

So, this plea should be welcome after all the drama, right? Well …

Mama June’s Family Calls Bull ** t!

Sources close to her family told TMZ that they think her social media post is nothing more than a distraction!

Outlet sources say the selfie used in his post is two years old and they claim he used it to appear in a better state than he did just to gain public sympathy. They believe that the real purpose of June is to drum up enough attention to start making money on paid IG ads.

According to these insiders, the momma of the three had just contacted them recently to check on a family member with a heart attack. After that, she reportedly stopped on the radio again when her children forced her to where she was and how she was doing.

Usually, they call him a big fat liar about not contacting them!

This contentious relationship has certainly sparked a wedge between Mama June and her family! / (c) WE tv / YouTube

So, what’s the real deal here?

It’s a bit hard to understand everything isn’t it, Perezcious readers?

We love to believe that Mama June is truly in her positive mood. However, the starlet’s track record leads us to believe otherwise and we should also consider additional family reports.

Back in June when Geno first left, a source told E! News that “none of her daughters were talking to her at this point, including Alana. They cut her off.” They added:

“He chose Geno over them. Good or bad, he wanted attention. He was just taking care of himself. It was crystal clear to his family.”

Today, Alana, 14, continues to live with her older sister Lauryn, 20, and her husband and young daughter.

Do you think Jun is honest in his plea? Let us know in the comments (below) …

(Image by Mama June / Instagram)