Mama changes the parents’ dog to Peppa Pig with an unintended paint job

Benji before turning pink (Photo: Kennedy News and Media)

Treana Richards took care of her parents’ beloved Bichon Frize Benji and enjoyed an afternoon of tinkering with her three youngest children when something terrible happened.

She accidentally spilled a blob of red watercolor paint on Benji’s pristine white coat.

When she tried to dab the paint away, it only got worse.

Scrubbing the paint with a wet cloth only served to further spread the paint, making the Benji jacket quickly a spicy shade of pink.

When a bath could not remove the stain, Treana was forced to wash it 12 times with dog and baby shampoo – forcing her children to put a trail of treats on to lure the puppy to the shower.

But even that didn’t work, with the remaining stain that made Benji look like Peppa Pig.

Treana accidentally spilled a blob of watercolor paint on the dog (Photo: Kennedy News and Media)

Treana, 35, confessed her crimes by telephone to her 73-year-old parents, who luckily could see the funny side.

Benji will now have to stay pink until his dyed fur grows – although Treana’s mother Carol has booked an emergency haircut to speed things up.

Treana, from Martock, Somerset, said: “He was so pink – it was ridiculous.

“The baby ran around and shouted,” Look, pink dog! Peppa Pig! “It was so funny.

“He has now been washed about 12 times. We tried to shower and rinse him, but it just spread more.

Trying to dab the paint away made it more dispersed (Photo: Kennedy News and Media)

‘If he stays that pink for a few months longer, we can dress him up for the children at Easter.

“He is a very clean dog now, we will never forget this, it will be a good memory.”

Treana had enjoyed a creative afternoon with her children for the casual fur paint from Benji.

Benji later smeared more of the color over his face after he scratched himself with his paw.

Shocked Treana turned to friends online for advice – with suggestions such as baby shampoo and washing up liquid.

Treana said: “The children were tinkering at the dining table and I was cleaning up. While I was wiping the table, I knocked a pot of red paint.

And several showers later, Benji remained pink. Photo: Kennedy News and Media

“I caught it and it all went over my hands and then fell on Benji.

“It was a blob to start with, so I scooped something up and rubbed it. As I rubbed it to wash it out, it spread more and more.

“I didn’t know what to do because I tried to keep him from my mother’s carpet and into the kitchen, and then in the shower.

“We did treats on all the stairs to lure him up.

“We used water, dog shampoo and baby shampoo, but nothing worked. People called detergent, but I didn’t want to try that.

Benji has to wait until his fur grows Picture: Kennedy News and Media)

“I tried to keep it away from his head, but when I woke up the next morning, he had a bright pink head because he scratched at night. “

When she panicked about bringing Benji back to her parents with a lasting pink hue, Treana sent her mother frantically for help.

More: Health



When she told her father the news, he claimed that he should walk Benji in the dark until his fur returned to normal.

Treana’s parents even tried twice to wash Benji themselves – but soon admitted they were defeated.

The good news is that Benji does the pink with style.

Do you have a hilarious story about your pet that you would like to share? Contact [email protected]

MORE: Mama accidentally sends a dog hair clipper instead of a beautician about waxing vagina

MORE: Dog weighs twice what it should thanks to love for cheese-like chips

MORE: Woman reunited with missing dog after seeing her photo on a beer can