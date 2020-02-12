Malcolm X murder: prosecutors can reopen case after new information in Netflix documentary

Questions in a new documentary series about the murder of Malcolm X civil rights icon in Harlem 55 years ago prompted the office of the public prosecutor in Manhattan to re-investigate the case.

The six-part Netflix series Who Killed Malcom X? disputes the story that the three convicted men who received life imprisonment for the murder of the activist, who was shot moments after he entered the Audubon Ballroom in New York on February 21, 1965.

Mujahid Abdul Halim – then known as Talmadge X Hayer and Thomas Hagan – admitted the murder decades ago, but he insisted on the innocence of the other two men: Muhammad Abdul Aziz (formerly known as Norman 3X Butler) and Khalil Islam (previously known as Thomas 15X Johnson).

The series states that four members of a Nation of Islam mosque in Newark, New Jersey, played a role in the murder.

A spokesman for Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. said that after meeting with the Innocence Project, an organization seeking relief for wrongfully convicted prisoners, Mr. Vance has determined that the prosecutor’s office will initiate a preliminary assessment of the case , which inform the office of what further investigation steps can be taken “.

Aziz, now 81 years old, was released conditionally in 1985. Mr. Islam died in 2009.

According to the Innocence Project, Aziz, who also had an alibi at the time of the murder, does not link physical evidence to the crime scene.

In his murder trial in 1966, Mr. Halim testified that the two men were not involved, but it was not until 1978 that he mentioned the other men who, according to him, were responsible for the murder. Despite new evidence, a judge refused motions to abandon the convictions of Aziz and Islam.

