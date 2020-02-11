Malcolm X murder case can be reopened thanks to a new documentary | national

Powered by the debut of a new Neflix documentary that addresses the case of the 1965 murder of Malcolm X, the prosecutor in New York is considering a new investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of the famous civil rights icon.

In a statement this week to The New York Times, the Manhattan D.A office. Cyrus Vance said the six-part series “Who Killed Malcolm X” has produced sufficient evidence to spur a preliminary assessment of the case in which three men, Talmadge X Hayer, Norman 3X Butler, and Thomas 15X Johnson were convicted and sentenced in the death of Malcolm X.

Hayer (who later identified himself as Mujahid Abdul Halim) confessed his role in the shooting, but said in 1977 and 1978 the statements that Butler (which became Muhammad Abdul Aziz) and Johnson (who became Khalil Islam) were innocent and had nothing to do with the murder. All three men were members of the same Harlem mosque where Malcolm had once been a leader.

Each of the men was sentenced in 1966 and sentenced to 20 years alive. Halim received conditional release in 2010. Aziz was released conditionally in 1985 and Islam in 1987. He died in 2009.

The decision for a preliminary assessment came after The Innocence Project lawyers organized a presentation for the Manhattan D.A. ‘s office, spokesperson Danny Frost told The Washington Post. They claim that Aziz spent 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

“We are grateful that public prosecutor Vance quickly agreed to a review of Muhammad Aziz’s conviction. Given the historic importance of this case and the fact that our client is 81 years old, said Barry Scheck, co-founder of The Innocence Project and special counsel. He said he was encouraged to work with Assistant D.A. Peter Casolaro, who played a role in the destruction of the Central Park Five case.

“Mr. Casolaro has done extraordinary work in the case of the Exempt Five and Mr. King is an experienced member of the Conviction Integrity Program,” Scheck continued. “We look forward to working with them to see justice become done.”

The documentary, which was originally shown on the Fusion network last year, claims the same claim and points the finger at other people working within the Nation of Islam, and with the US government at Malcolm this month 55 years ago in the Audobon Ballroom to bring down in New York.

The series is told by Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, who works as a guide in Washington D.C., and is one of an army of independent investigators over the years who have never been satisfied with the outcome of the case.

“It didn’t bother me that anyone cared,” said Mohammed. “I wasn’t paid for this. I sold cars. I’m just a working man.”

According to the times and the documentary, in 2010, Mohammed says he has found evidence that another individual, William Bradley (later Almustafa Shabazz), which was mentioned in Halim’s statement, was the actual trigger.

Shabazz, who is in Newark, N.J. was married to activist Carolyn Kelley and appeared in a campaign video for Senator Cory Booker on his way to Newark’s mayor. He died in 2018 and was never mentioned as a suspect in the murder of Malcolm.

He denied having any connection with the crime when the New York Daily News reached him in 2015. “It’s an accusation,” Shabazz said. “They never spoke to me. They just accused me of something I didn’t do.”

But the deceased Columbia University scholar, Manning marable, wrote in his 2011 biography, “Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention,” that Shabazz, known among Newark’s black Muslims as an intimidating enforcer, was indeed the shooter.

Shabazz “raised his sawed-down shotgun under his coat, aimed carefully and fired,” Marable wrote in the book, released shortly after his death. “This was the kill shot, the battle that Malcolm X executed.”

However, others contradict the idea that Shabazz was the killer.

“The person who fired the kill shot has come away,” Rodnell Collins, Malcolm’s cousin told the Daily News. He claims that an unknown Asian man killed him and quickly left the country, something that has been repeated in the urban legend. “If he walked in the street, he would not live. He would just disappear.”

“Who Killed Malcolm X” is currently streaming on Netflix.

