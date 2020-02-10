Malcolm X Case To Re-amine by Manhattan DA

A new Netflix documentary puts pressure on the Manhattan District Attorney office to re-investigate the case of the killed civil rights leader Malcolm X. This month is 55 years ago that the former minister of Islam, also known as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, was murdered in the Audobon Ballroom in New York City.

The six-part docuseries, Who Murdered Malcolm X, provide considerable evidence to discredit the convictions of two men, Khalil Islam who died in 2009 and Muhammad Abdul Aziz. Both served more than two decades before the activist’s death. It also sheds light on four additional men from a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, who were named as associated with the murder in the 1970s.

In a statement to Pix 11, the Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance office said: “District Attorney Vance has met with representatives from the Innocence Project and associated counsel. He has determined that the office of the public prosecutor will start an initial assessment of the case, which will inform the office of what further investigation steps can be taken. The Public Prosecutor Vance has appointed Senior Trial Counsel Peter Casolaro and Deputy Chief Charles King to lead this preliminary assessment. “

Casolaro, according to the New York Times, played a crucial role in throwing away the convictions of The Exonerated Five after it was proven that they were improperly imprisoned for raping a jogger in Central Park in 1989.

In the Netflix documentary, Aziz maintains his innocence, but at the request of the central figure of the film, historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad to officially clear his name, he doubts the system that messed up the case nearly 55 years ago.

Malcolm X

“I just don’t believe in these people,” he says. “I have 20 years of my life to show that I should not believe in them.”

The Audobon ballroom where Malcolm X lost his life has since been renamed The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center. On Friday, February 21, they commemorate his life with a screening and discussion about the Netflix / Fusion TV focus series.

