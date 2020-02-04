Malang: from exercise for 8-12 hours to 2 physical transformations

To fit in his role in the next Malang movie, actor Aditya Roy Kapur needed to transform his physical appearance. In the trailer and promotions of the movie, he can be seen flaunting his muscular body, and Aditya says it was not easy for him to cause changes in his body.

“(The director) Mohit Suri and I were clear that there will be two different looks, and the character had to go through a mental and physical transformation. The physical change also began to change my mental state and helped me find the character. All the people I consulted told me that when you are building muscles, you need eight to 12 weeks completely out of everything else when you are training. We started filming with the youngest part (of the character), which forced me to be thin. I prepared to go to the gym even though we were shooting for 12 to 14 hours, ”Aditya told IANS.

Accumulating was the most difficult task for Aditya.

“In” Malang, “the challenge was that he had to play a character in two different periods of time. One in which he had to be really thin, and for the other he had to look really bulky. Having done the lean part before, I had a lot of confidence, but growing up is a completely different ball game. The additional challenge was that we had to shoot the movie pretty fast and I knew there could be no compromise. ”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also features Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. Its launch is scheduled for February 7.

