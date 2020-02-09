Malang ticket office: Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, among others, the romantic thriller seems to be gradually making its place among the public. The movie enjoyed a pretty good pre-launch buzz, which helped it open on a decent note. Now, the movie Mohit Suri has taken another leap and has witnessed a growth in its graphic.

For the uneducated, while expectations remained 5-6 crore, Malang was opened to collections of 6.71 rupees on its first day There has been competition from multiple releases such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman and Street Dancer 3D, but the film is managing to attract its target audience to the box office.

Malang Box Office Day 2 Initial Trends: Witnesses A good jump!

According to the first trends that flow, Malang has added another Rs 8-9 million yesterday to his collections, that is, his day 2. Which means that the film witnessed a jump of almost 30-35%, which is appreciable! The general collections will now be somewhere between 14.71-15.71 rupees, And if this rhythm continues, the movie can really get rewards on its first weekend.

The filmmaker Mohit Suri is strictly against nepotism and insists on choosing the actors on the basis of merit and suitability for a role.

Opening up on why he chose Aditya Roy Kapur as the protagonist of his next movie Malang, despite the fact that the actor’s latest films have bombarded, he told IANS: “Without sounding pompous, I would like to mention that I have never really released Un actor for his commercial viability. As long as he or she adapted to my role, I chose him. I had chosen him in ‘Aashqui 2’ before which he had played character roles in a couple of films but not protagonist. When I met him, I felt that would be the perfect choice for Aashiqui 2. Now, for Malang, I felt that he is capable of playing this kind of role in which he will grow from hippi to hero. Also, I come from the school of Mahesh Bhatt, we make films based on who is the suitable for the role and not because someone is someone’s son or daughter. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!