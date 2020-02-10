Malang box office collection Day 3: Aditya Roy’s movie wins INR 25.36 crore

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, arrived on the screens on Friday, February 7. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic thriller collected INR 9.76 rupees on Sunday, the third day of its release, bringing the total earnings of the film to INR 25.36 crore. Movie trading analyst Taran Adarsh, reporting on the movie’s earnings on Twitter, wrote: “#Malang records a decent weekend … Witness growth on days 2 and 3, but day 3 is missing. .. Missing multiplexes … Mass circuit fair … Important to keep the momentum from Monday to Friday … Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr. Total: ₹ 25.36 cr. #India biz “.

Malang, who released alongside Shikara from Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the Hollywood movie Birds of Prey, also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The film follows the story of Advait (Aditya Roy Kapur) when he leaves a jail in Goa and calls a policeman, Anjaney Agashe (Anil Kapoor), to tell him that he is about to embark on a killing. Through flashbacks, the background story of Advait and her romance with a free-spirited girl Sara (Disha Patani) is presented to the public

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sft5baUuzQs (/ embed)

Malang has received positive or mixed reviews from critics, who praised the performances of the main actors and the direction of Mohit Suri, but rated the story as average and predictable. Madhuri V wrote in his review of the film: “After the lackluster Half Girlfriend, Mohit Suri returns to his favorite gender thrillers and we must say that man does quite well when it comes to making decisions in Malang. The writing of Aseem Arrora is sharp and makes sure that each character comes with layers. While the filmmaker takes time to establish the plot, the twists and revelations in the second half arouse his interest. “

.