Malala Biopic filmmaker responds to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments on Indian cinema

A biopic on Malala Yousafzai – originally from Pakistan – should soon be on the screens. Filmmaker Amjad Khan will release the film named Gul Makai on January 31, however, he has made some comments on the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. According to Gulf News, Amjad believes that Imran is a good cricketer but a poor politician. His comments came in the wake of Imran’s taunt about Indian cinema and culture. The Prime Minister recently said that Indian culture and film are responsible for the rising crime rate in Pakistan.

Amjad, who is also a goodwill ambassador for IIMSAM-UNECOSOC, said: “Imran Khan should have been a cricket coach, then the performance of the Pakistani cricket team might have been much better. as a political leader, his performance is very bad. He speaks like an absolute fool and illiterate. Whatever the awareness of Pakistanis, it is because of Indian culture and films. Films like My Name Is Khan and Lagaan have played a pivotal role in raising awareness in Pakistan. So rather than making littering comments, Imran Khan should focus on his country’s GDP, economic crisis. Recently, they were rejected by the World Bank. So, my modest suggestion is that you have to take care of your own country before you become helpless. “

He added, “His government is paying $ 200 million to a man like Mohammad Faziulla, who runs his own radio show, where he says girls shouldn’t go to school. Because of this, a little girl like Malala gets shot in the head. I mean they have no shame, and they talk about trash. Neither Imran Khan nor the country has been able to take care of themselves or the people. Malala Yousafzai comes from your country (from Iran). The whole world watches and appreciates it. Now this little Malala girl has received the Nobel Peace Prize. She is the United Nations Ambassador for Peace and the greatest leader of this decade. Don’t you think that Imran Khan should have invited him once, officially? “

