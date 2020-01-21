Fitness madman Malaika Arora nailed by a modified pigeon position. Not only does this encourage their fans to learn to hold yoga.

Malaika went to Instagram on Monday to share her photo, where she can see perfection while doing yoga.

Malaika Arora joins a new position of yoga and we are totally honored!

“One of my biggest fitness rules is vacation or no vacation. Exercise should not stop. Take some time to squeeze a workout on your schedule. In this note, you’ll find #malaikasweeking the week so you can start an amazing week. The pose this week is Modified Reclined Pigeon Pose, ”she drew the picture.

She also shared tips with fitness enthusiasts on how to keep a pose.

Malaika constantly shares photos of yoga postures she performs weekly. Last Monday he shared a photo of Ascending Dog or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana.

