Malaika Arora is here to turn your Monday blues into Monday’s motivation

Malaika Arora is one of Bollywood’s most inspiring celebrities when it comes to fitness. The girl Chaya Chaya began her career on MTV India as VJ and soon rose to fame through her modeling and dance career. Unlike most models who consider acting to be a natural trajectory when it comes to Bollywood, Malaika Arora stuck to what she found peace. Malaika Arora is an avid yogi who has managed to stay fit and healthy, so she does not let the years of growth cease to exist. timestamp on it.

She is active on social networks and often posts her photos while doing yoga or nothing, inspiring her fans and followers to stay fit and healthy. Every Monday, her fans await the publication of Malaika Arora about a new yoga asana that guides them on how to do it safely with a picture of her doing the pose. Motivation of today Monday of Malaika Arora was modified Side Uttanpadasana. The diva also has some advice on how to make this asana seemingly difficult.

‘Here’s how to do it: -Start this pose by reaching a supine position. – Turn sideways to the right and slowly stretch your right arm.

-Exhale and while breathing, slowly raise your legs. -Don’t lift your shoulders and hips off the floor. – Breathe normally in the final position and hold it for a few seconds. -The upper body, arms and face should be relaxed.

-Do not bend your knee or lift the lower part of the body from the floor.

-While you release, inhale and while exhaling, slowly lower your legs to the floor. Relax and breathe normally. “

During the last years, Malaika Arora has also been news for her personal life. Their divorce with former husband Arbaaz Khan was finalized in 2017. The couple ended their seventeen-year marriage due to their personal differences. Together they also have a son named Arhaan Khan. However, it was a friendly division as the two continued on good terms. Malaika Arora is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor with whom she is often seen spending quality time.

